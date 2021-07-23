One week has passed in Güneysu

Arhavi stream has overflowed its banks

A week after Rize was hit by heavy rainfall, floods and landslides, which claimed the lives of six people and caused two people to go missing,On July 14, Büyükköy town in Rize's Çayeli district, its Güneysu district and Muradiye town in city center were flooded due to rainfall.As reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), Ardeşen and Fındıklı were especially affected by the rainfall last evening (July 21).The mass flow rate of the Arılı Stream in Fındıklı increased due to the heavy rainfall. While the rain has caused some small-scale landslides in Tunca town of Ardeşen, the Dereağızı Community Facilities of Tunca Municipality have been flooded. The mass flow rate of the stream flowing through the açkar village of Areşen district has also increased as a result of the rain.The mass flow rate of the Kapisre stream flowing through the Boğaziçi Neighborhood of Arhavi has also increased, which has caused the stream to overflow. With the stream at the district center overflowing its banks, several basements and grounds floors have been flooded.While a 1.5-meter puddle of water has come up in front of the buildings near the Black Sea Coastal Road, the workers who have been working in the tea plantations have been stranded in the gardens.The basements and grounds floors of the Arhavi Public Hospital and Arhavi Gendarmerie Command have also been flooded. Several vehicles are seen to be caught up in the water. The bridge offering vehicle traffic to Arhavi district center has been closed as a precaution."