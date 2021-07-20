A 29-year-old woman named Amber Miller was mauled to death by a pack of dogs, according to her friend Brittany Reese.Steve Mayes said he found Miller up against a tree following the attack and described taking her to the hospital in his truck. "I just hate to walk up and see her that way. I'm glad that we was there to get her to the hospital but I'm just sorry that we had to see it."Miller found her up against a tree in the yard where neighbors say the attack happened."She was over there sitting in that yard in front of the tree. Her arm was tore up to the bone, and her legs was the same way," said Miller. "That poor girl, I've never seen nothing like that before, I seen a guy get his throat cut before but after I seen that, nothing like that."The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was helping with the latest investigation.A GoFundMe page appeared to be created by a woman representing herself as the mother of Amber Miller. Cindy Miller said her daughter died six days after she was attacked by a pack of dogs. Miller wrote, "Amber suffered tremendously and fought her best but was overcome in her fight to live." Miller asked for donations to help with funeral expenses.The Knox County Regional Forensic Center confirmed it was preparing to perform an autopsy on a woman named Amber Miller. University of Tennessee Medical Center confirmed a woman named Amber Miller was admitted on July 12 and died on July 18.In another social media post, the Cocke County Sheriff's Office wrote that names and specific details are not being released to protect the investigations. Authorities also warned against spreading unconfirmed information on social media.