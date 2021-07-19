Three members of a family were killed and two others were injured following the lightning strike in Muzaffarabad on Monday, ARY News reported.As per details, the lightning struck a house located in village Abbar Batta, located in Neelam Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.Three members of a family including a mother, son and daughter were killed in the terrifying incident, while two others received burn injuries.The bodies and the injured were moved to a nearby medical facility. Monsoon rains have wreak havoc in Muzaffarabad and its adjoining areas on Monday.It was reported last week that heavy rain completely destroyed 14 houses in village Salkhala in Neelum Valley while 20 were partially damaged. The water supply system in many areas was also destroyed by the rain causing severe drinking water shortage.Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in Lahore on Eid ul Adha as the flood forecasting department (FFD) has also warned of high floods at four rivers flowing in Pakistan.The met officials have warned of heavy rain in Lahore on 20 and 21 July.Besides this, the FFD has also warned high floods in River Indus, River Chenab, River Kabul and River Jhelum, forecasting that it could lead to a spillover of water from adjoining nullahs and canals.