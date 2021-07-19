lightning
An estimated 5000 lightning strikes were recorded all over Greece on Sunday according to the National Observatory of Athens.

The data was recorded by its electric discharge detection system aptly named "Zeus" whilst also noting that significant amounts of rainfall were recorded by the network of automatic meteorological stations.

The map below shows the records of electrical discharges and contains a table with the 8 highest rainfall heights.

The data supplied was till 7pm Sunday 18 July.

Source: meteo.gr