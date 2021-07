© Being Patient

"Based on the current data regarding its safety and efficacy, we have decided not to carry Aducanumab at this time. However, we support continued research in this area, and when additional data become available, we will re-evaluate this medication for use in our patients."

"The FDA's approval of Aduhelm has raised serious concerns and questions by clinicians, patients, and caregivers and a cautious approach is required. Depending on this outcome, if appropriate, our experts will follow formulary addition protocols and consider best practices for Aduhelm to inform clinical practice."

The Cleveland Clinic and the Mount Sinai Health System, two major health systems in the U.S., have decided they would not administer Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug following the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) controversial approval.The Cleveland Clinic issued a statement on Wednesday saying itsA spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic clarified to The Hill that individual physicians will be allowed to prescribe Aduhelm. But patients would need to have the drug administered intravenously monthly from a different health provider.Mount Sinai also released a statement saying Aduhelm will not be given out within the health system until the inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services finishes its investigation of the FDA approval.Three members of that committee resigned following the FDA's approval of the drug that's priced at $56,000 per year.As the first approved drug to treat Alzheimer's since 2003,FDA officials have recognized thatin clinical trials. But they said the reduction of plaques leads the drug to be "reasonably likely" to help patients and has the potential to limit cognitive decline.Several experts have in turn questioned the drug's effectiveness in treating Alzheimer's patients.Stat also reported last month thatFollowing the criticism and Stat's reporting, acting requested a federal investigation into the agency's authorization of Aduhelm last week.both launched investigations into the drug's FDA approval.Last week, the saying it should only be given to patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia or mild cognitive impairment.