"Our objective remains the same: we want to turn the page with a definitive agreement. We will take the French Competition Authority's feedback into consideration and adapt our offers.



"We have acted in good faith throughout the entire process. The fine ignores our efforts to reach an agreement, and the reality of how news works on our platforms."

France's antitrust watchdog has fined Google €500m (£428m) for failing to comply with the regulator's orders on how to conduct talks with the country's news publishers in a row over copyright.The US tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months onIf it does not do that, the company would face additional fines of up to €900,000 a day.Google said it was very disappointed with the decision but would comply.The case itself focused onwith any news publishers that ask for them."When the authority decrees an obligation for a company, it must comply scrupulously, both in the spirit and letter (of the decision). Here, this was unfortunately not the case," the antitrust body's chief, Isabelle de Silva, said in a statement. She also said the regulator considered that Google had not acted in good faith in its negotiations with the publishers.APIG, which represents most big French print news publishers including Le Figaro and Le Monde, remains one of the plaintiffs, even though it signed a framework agreement with Google earlier this year, sources told Reuters. This framework deal has been put on hold pending the antitrust decision, the sources said.which many other French media outlets criticised,to end the copyright row, documents seen by Reuters showed.