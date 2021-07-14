© Kathy Clark



Two cars parked on the Upper West Side nearly took a one-way journey to the center of the earth this weekend when a sinkhole opened up and collapsed the street.The sinkhole half-swallowed the two cars parked at West 97th Street and Riverside Drive on Sunday.Mark Levine, a council member and the Democrat nominee for Manhattan Borough President, took to Twitter to comment on the scene, "But this yet another reminder: NYC simply must invest more in upgrading our outdated infrastructure."The UWS sinkhole did not cause any injuries as there was nobody in either of the cars when it opened up, and the vehicles were removed by Sunday afternoon.The cause of the sinkhole was unknown as of Monday morning, and the Department of Transportation is in the process of restoring the street.