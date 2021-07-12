SARS-COV-2? Oh, please. That's so 2020. I'm talking about the next invisible bogeyman, the one that will see the transformations started by the scamdemic through to their [completely il]logical conclusion: the complete control of the movements, interactions and economic activity of every individual on the planet.
Yes, in case you missed the memo, the steps are already being taken to sweep the fear porn excesses of the scamdemic era under the rug, with the mockingbird MSM dinosaurs dutifully reporting that "Covid Counting Enters New Era" and that states are "scaling back" their COVID-19 reporting.
Of course this is not the end of the biosecurity paradigm. The "new scariants" of the invisible bogeyman will be around for a while yet and, as Mr. Scamdemic himself, Bill Gates, announced before he was so unceremoniously thrown under the bus by his globalist pals, Pandemic II is just around the corner. No, the biosecurity paradigm will be with us for a good while yet, I'm afraid.
But having said that, there is another hobgoblin that will soon eclipse the deadly COVID monster in the imagination of the populace. One that's been around for decades, waiting for its chance to terrify the public into a Great Reset as we plunge into the New World Order. And that monster is . . .
. . . carbon dioxide.
BOO! Are you scared yet?
Yes, the good old anthropogenic climate change fairy tale is set to make a comeback with a vengeance in the 2020s. As I warned last September, The Pandemic is a Test Run for the systems of control that will scare the public into complying with all sorts of draconian limitations on their activities in the name of saving the earth from climate change.
The connection was made explicit in one influential article from last year: "Avoiding A Climate Lockdown" by Mariana Mazzucato. In the article, Mazzucato argues that the pandemic was actually a consequence of "environmental degradation" — presumably because the bat soup theory of SARS-COV-2's origins were still fashionable at the time — and that the same types of controls that were instituted to deal with the one invisible nemesis will be good for dealing with the other. Specifically:
Under a "climate lockdown," governments would limit private-vehicle use, ban consumption of red meat, and impose extreme energy-saving measures, while fossil-fuel companies would have to stop drilling. To avoid such a scenario, we must overhaul our economic structures and do capitalism differently.
If only those were the ravings of some deluded Greta wannabe in an obscure environmental publication with no relation to power. Unfortunately, these ravings were published by Project Syndicate, which just happens to be funded by (prepare yourself) Goerge Soros' Open Society Foundations, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Google News Initiative among others.
If further proof were needed that those who have already demonstrated their ability to help bring the entire global economy to a standstill at the drop of a hat are planning on flexing this muscle to keep us safe from carbon dioxide in the near future, we could note:
- the World Economic Forum's intensive focus on "the race to net-zero emissions" during the online Davos Agenda earlier this year and its subsequent Climate Dialogues series;
- Gates' pre-fall from grace attempt to pivot the conversation to the climate threat with his new book and subsequent publicity campaign to scare people into accepting a new economic order based on carbon restrictions;
- the UK Citizen Assembly's call to "use coronavirus economic stimulus to rebuild economy for net zero carbon";
So far, the fear porn campaign seems to be having its intended effect. A recent survey suggests that "for the first time European citizens consider climate change as the single most serious problem facing the world - despite the Covid-19 pandemic." Now, like all polls, this one should be trusted precisely as far as you can throw it, but the fact that this is what the good folks in EUreaucracy want you to believe that everyone believes is telling in and of itself. This is clearly part of the agenda to transition us smoothly from the COVID scare story to the climate scare story.
As usual, though, perhaps the clearest way to gain a handle on where this round of climate scaremongering is heading is to follow the money. And make no mistake, there is no shortage of money to be followed in this story. When you hear "New Green Deal" you should be thinking "green" as in greenbacks.
Old hands at The Corbett Report will already know:
- that Enron and Goldman Sachs pioneered the emissions trading swindles (that-surprise, surprise!-are a complete and total fraud from top to bottom);
- that General Electric, DuPont, Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi, Siemens, AIG and a host of other Fortune 500/CFR companies joined BP, ConocoPhillips, GM and a host of other oiligarch companies as founding members of the US Climate Action Partnership whose "Blueprint for Legislative Action" became the backbone of the Wall Street-backed Waxman-Markey bill of 2009;
- that former Bank of England governor, current United Nations Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance and all-round globalist insider Mark Carney delivered a speech in 2019 declaring that an entirely new (digital, of course) financial system was going to be needed to help transition the world to a net zero carbon economy;
- that the Rothschilds and their bankster pals have been quietly laying the financial groundwork for the creation of an entire climate banking system to facilitate their debt-for-nature swaps and other attempts to monopolize the world in the name of "sustainable development";
But the climate lockdowns are where this has all been trending, and the fundamental alterations to the economy itself are going to be based on the climate change scare story.
Now, let's add to that story some of the latest financial moves along this path to total technocratic control over the earth, its people and its resources. These moves may have fallen off your radar as they have largely taken place under cover of the scamdemic.
First, there is the growing pressure that is being placed on financial regulators around the world to "address climate as a systemic risk." These calls have already resulted in:
- the UN's creation of its aforementioned "Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance" position;
- European Central Bank chief (and convicted criminal) Christine Lagarde's promise (threat?) to "paint the ECB green" by setting climate mitigation as one of the banks' priorities;
- Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's pledge to assess the risk posed by climate change] and increase reporting requirements for financial disclosures accordingly;
- and similar pronouncements from banking regulators around the world.
How so? Well, here's Mark Carney in his own words describing how net-zero climate solutions are "the greatest commercial opportunity of our time":
Companies, and those who invest in them and lend to them, and who are part of the solution, will be rewarded. Those who are lagging behind and are still part of the problem will be punished.
But how will they be punished? Why, by being shut off from their access to private finance, of course! (And if "private" finance won't play along with the globalists' game, they'll be shut off, too!)
Private finance is judging which companies are part of the solution, but private finance, too, is increasingly being judged. Banks, pension funds and asset managers have to show where they are in the transition to net zero.
It's the offer you can't refuse straight from the don of the globalist banking/climate mafia. Who could say no?
Oh, and here's the best part. In order to enforce this new global climate fascism, small companies are now going to be saddled with an entirely new, unbelievably burdensome reporting regime that will require them to confess not only their own climate sins, but those of their suppliers and contractors and even the end users of their products:
If I'm running a company committed to net zero, what does that mean? It's not just disclosing and managing the emissions in producing my product. It's also the emissions involved in the energy I use, and the emissions all the way through my value chain, in other words, the emissions of my suppliers, many of whom are small businesses, as well as the emissions from people using a product. That company becomes responsible for disclosing all of those, and it has an incentive to manage all of those down. So it has an incentive to work with small businesses or choose those working towards lower emissions.
Once again, these are not idle threats. These things are already happening. I'm not even looking for this story in particular but there has been a steady drumbeat of stories here in Japan showing exactly how this type of pressure is already being applied to attempt to make businesses comply with the diktats of the global climate mafia. Observe these headlines from just the past few weeks:
Japanese insurers struggle to pinpoint climate change cost estimates
MUFJ board beats back climate resolution as activists falter in Japan
BOJ to launch new scheme for fighting climate change
I have little doubt that if you look for such stories in your own place of residence you will find them spilling forth from your newsfeeds as well.
But perhaps the biggest cookie crumb along this trail is "Net zero: a fiduciary approach" from our good friends at Blackrock. You know, Blackrock? The world's largest asset manager with $9 trillion under its control? The "private" company that the Fed turned to to run its scamdemic bond buying spree (and which it subsequently used to bail out its own corporate ETFs)? The same investment firm that is buying up houses in the US at a blistering pace (because you don't need to own a house anymore, silly!). Yes, that Blackrock.
Well, it turns out they're fully on board with the climate change agenda. (Surprise, surprise!)
Yes, their new report informs us "that climate transition creates a historic investment opportunity." Like Carney's reflections cited above, the Blackrock report also stresses the importance of "measurement and transparency" for the goal of reaching a net zero carbon economy, promoting a "temperature alignment" metric for the company's carbon disclosures that would measure "the global temperature change consistent with a portfolio's holdings." The standard, they admit, is being developed in conjunction with the shadowy Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which, oh by the way, is a thing.
Hmmm . . . lemme think here. A scheme in which every bit of energy that goes into the production of an item is accounted for and registered in real time, and in which these energy expenditure becomes the basis for the economic system? Where have I heard that before?
Ohhhhh, that's right, that's the literal definition of technocracy from the Technocratic Study Course, which posits that a technocratic system of distribution requires that the continental technocratic government of the future:
"Register on a continuous 24-hour time period basis the total net conversion of energy, which would determine (a) the availability of energy for Continental plant construction and maintenance, (b) the amount of physical wealth available in the form of consumable goods and services for consumption by the total population during the balanced load period;"
and that it:
"Provide a continuous 24-hour inventory of all production and consumption."
Yes, they want complete and total insight over all human activity. And why do they want this insight? For control, of course. They aren't even shy about this fact. The Technocratic Study Course outright tells us in its section on "The Human Animal" that:
Since it is human beings and their habits with which we are now obliged to deal, it is well that before proceeding further we inquire somewhat more deeply than heretofore into the nature of this human animal before concluding that:
Human social habits and institutions tend to remain stable or else to undergo change extremely slowly, except in the case of a rapid change of the external environment, especially when this latter affects the basic biological necessities. When human beings are fed, clothed, and housed in a manner compatible with good health, are not obliged to do an uncomfortable amount of work, and are permitted normal social intercourse with their fellows, social habits and customs tend to become crystallize about this particular mode of procedure. Let any change of environment develop in such a manner that the biological necessities can no longer be met by activities according to the old habits, and these latter will be rapidly abandoned.
None of this will be surprising to those who have at all studied the Problem-Reaction-Solution formula by which would-be social engineers use false flags and other manipulations to shock the public into change along pre-determined paths. Heck, it should even be familiar to those normies who still trust Naomi "Conspiracy Smoothie" Klein to tell them the hard truths about The Shock Doctrine.
But this is where we start to see what this agenda is about. In case you somehow stumbled onto this editorial from the normiesphere, I'll lay it out for you. This is not about "saving the planet" and it never was. The people who are constructing this total climate lockdown nightmare future society are laughing at you from their carbon tax-exempted private jets.
They are out to control you. To decide where and when you can leave your house and what transportation you can use when you do so. What you can buy and what you can't buy. How you spend your time, where you live and who you can breed with (when you are allowed to breed). And the best way they can do this is by creating imaginary manbearpigs with which they can scare the public into submission.
Are you getting the picture yet?
The biosecurity paradigm is still here but it's just a taste of the control grid that is about to be implemented.
COVID? Hospital occupancy rates? Masks? Ivermectin? Pfff. That's so 2020. The oligarchy has moved on. Are you prepared for what's coming next?
