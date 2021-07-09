Earth Changes
Torrential rains continue to batter parts of China, triggering floods and mudslides
South China Morning Post
Thu, 08 Jul 2021 11:36 UTC
In southwestern Sichuan province, a major mudslide damaged homes and killed livestock, sparking the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents.
China has been on high alert since severe floodings hit the region in 2020, with flood-response and rescue drills carried out ahead of the May rainy season.
Clearly, the newest death of OBL has raised many more questions that have been empirically answered - again, our government is clearly out of control with little accountability. We who question are the ones who are thinking clearly - not the ones who blindly accept WH press releases as incontrovertible proof.
Comment: View in addition this report from July 1st: Floods hit 27 provinces and regions in China - 7 million affected