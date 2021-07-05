© Tan Kaixing



floods destroyed homes and submerged crops on a massive scale.

7 million people were affected by the floods

Floods hit 27 provinces and territories in China, leaving only 7 untouched, for now. From the northernmost province of Heilongjiang to the southernmost province of Fujian,According to Chinese media,And Chinese state media reported that in Heilongjiang province alone, floods affected more than 42,000 people, and forced nearly 20,000 people to flee.A new round of heavy rain has been drenching Fujian province since Monday, and has not stopped.That is expected to last until Thursday.In the Southeast, Jiangxi province also reported problems.Moved to Hunan province, Southern China. Yiyang City officials issued a red-level warning for heavy rain on Monday.In Heilongjiang province, near the city of Heihe, local water levels have soared by more than 8 feet in recent days.And in Chongqing City, the authorities also announced a level 4 weather warning.That, with many houses and roads already damaged.(Google translated)