Floodwaters almost submerge a ferry bridge in Rong'an county in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, on Friday.
© Tan Kaixing
Floods hit 27 provinces and territories in China, leaving only 7 untouched, for now. From the northernmost province of Heilongjiang to the southernmost province of Fujian, floods destroyed homes and submerged crops on a massive scale.

According to Chinese media, nearly 7 million people were affected by the floods. 24 people were reported dead or missing. The floods have washed away more than 6,000 homes, and caused an immediate economic loss of nearly $2 billion across the country.

And Chinese state media reported that in Heilongjiang province alone, floods affected more than 42,000 people, and forced nearly 20,000 people to flee.

And its neighbor, Inner Mongolia, lost more than 12 thousand hectares of food crops in just one city.


A new round of heavy rain has been drenching Fujian province since Monday, and has not stopped.

That is expected to last until Thursday.

In the Southeast, Jiangxi province also reported problems.

Moved to Hunan province, Southern China. Yiyang City officials issued a red-level warning for heavy rain on Monday.

In Heilongjiang province, near the city of Heihe, local water levels have soared by more than 8 feet in recent days.

And in Chongqing City, the authorities also announced a level 4 weather warning.

That, with many houses and roads already damaged.

(Google translated)