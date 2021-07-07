© AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis,



Four people were hurt in a knife attack in Athens on Wednesday and, Greek authorities said.Police said the attack occurred in a suburb of the capital when a man wounded passersbywith a large knife outside a grocery store.The attack in the Zografou area of the capital left the sidewalk covered in blood. Police detained the suspect, a Greek man, after entering his basement apartment near the scene of the stabbings.Four people were hospitalized to be treated for the knife wounds,, authorities said.