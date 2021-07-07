Three people, including the police Patil, were killed after being hit by lightning. A minor boy and farmer were also injured. The incident took place on Tuesday around 3 pm in Chorkhumari tehsil in Ramtek. The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Ashok Konkan (30), Madhukar Saoji Pandharam (55) Chorkhumari, Dilip Mangal Lanjewar (42) Dongri, tehsil under Ramtek. Harisingh Dhondba Sarote and Nehal Ramsingh Kumre (12) were injured in the lightning.According to police sources, farmer Harisingh Sarote has a farm near the village. He had hired the tractor of police Patil Yogesh Konkan for some farm related activities. Dilip Lanjewar was working in the field. Madhukar Pandharam and his grandson Nehal were grazing cattle nearby.It started raining in the afternoon. To avoid rain, all the people came to the hut of Sarote in the farm. Unfortunately lightning stuck the hut and Yogesh Konkan, Madhukar Pandharam and Dilip Lanjewar died on the spot due to severe burns. As soon as information spread, the villagers ran towards the spot. Deolapar police team also reached the spot. The injured Harisingh Sarote and Nehal Kumre were admitted to the sub-district hospital in Ramtek. This incident has spread gloom in the Chorkhumari village.