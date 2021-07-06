© REUTERS



Around 150 schoolchildren are missing after armed bandits stormedPolice said the gunmen raided the Bethel Baptist High School in southern Kaduna overnight between 11 pm on Sunday and 4 am on Monday.The group overpowered the school's security guards before making their way into the student's hostels, where the men are thought to have abducted the kids.Later, the children were believed to be taken to a forest by the kidnappers.In a statement, police said gunmen "overpowered the school's security guards and made their way into the students' hostel where they abducted an unspecified number of students into the forest".Reverend John Hayab, a founder of the school, told Reuters aboutwhile the rest of the students remained missing.His 17-year-old son was among the students who managed to flee.The boarding school children are in the middle of the season for sitting their exams, according to Rev. Hayab.