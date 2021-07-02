© Olivier Matthys/Associated Press



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused European leaders of acting like "colonialists" in their criticism of a controversial law on homosexuality.EU leaders challenged Orbán at a summit in Brussels last week over the law, which is seen as limiting the rights of LGBT people in that Hungary.Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte suggested that the Hungarian leader shouldBut speaking on public radio on Friday, Orbán defied calls to repeal the law and hit back at his fellow European Council members.he said.Orbán added that criticism of the law was a result of "bad reflexes caused by their European colonialist past".Hungary's right-wing government -- which faces elections next year -- says the law is necessary to ensure that the sexual education of children under 18 is the sole domain of parents.But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week called the law "a shame" and sent a letter to Hungaryclarification of its impact on fundamental rights.The heads of 17 EU countries signed a joint letter condemning the legislation, and urged the European Commission to take Hungary to the European Court of Justice over the matter.