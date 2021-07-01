Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison for her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult.The former Smallville actor appeared in court on Wednesday for her sentencing hearing. She had pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy."I made choices I will forever regret," she said during the hearing at a Brooklyn federal court, also telling the judge she was filled with "remorse and guilt".She also described her loyalty and devotion to NXIVM leader Keith Raniere as "the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life".Mack reiterated her apologies to the victims in court on Wednesday, stating: "From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry."According to government papers, Mack eventually provided information to prosecutors about how Raniere encouraged "the use of demeaning and derogatory language, including racial slurs, to humiliate" people referred to as "slaves" within the organisation.More importantly, she provided a recording of a conversation she had with Raniere about a brand of his initials that was performed on some members, the government papers added.The branding should involve "a vulnerable position type of a thing" with "hands probably above the head being held, almost like being tied down, like sacrificial, whatever," Raniere told her. The women, he added, "should say, 'Please brand me. It would be an honour.' Or something like that."Mack has been told to surrender to prison on 29 September.