Presidio County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the body of a man in a vehicle that was dragged by flood waters of Alamito Creek. An empty parked vehicle was also swept away in the same area.
Meanwhile El Paso Fire Department search and rescue teams found a body in the Franklin Mountains following heavy rainfall across the area. Fire officials said the woman was hiking and fell down the mountain and was swept away by rushing water.
Areas around El Paso have seen flash flooding since 27 June. Dozens of cars were stranded on flooded roads.
National Weather Service, El Paso said El Paso International Airport recorded 1.82 inches / 46.22 mm of rain in 24 hours to 28 June, which twice as much rain in one day as the first 6 months of the year.
Roads were also flooded across the border in Ciudad Juárez and other parts of Chihuahua state of Mexico. The city of Chihuahua reported 32 incidents of flooding, 5 rescues and 6 buildings or structures damaged.
Social Media
EPPD Academy 6/28, video courtesy Alex Dominguez pic.twitter.com/YEe1IpchN3— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) June 29, 2021