© Presidio County Sheriffs Office



Social Media

EPPD Academy 6/28, video courtesy Alex Dominguez pic.twitter.com/YEe1IpchN3 — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) June 29, 2021

Two people have died in western Texas as a result of heavy rain and flooding in the region that began 27 June 2021. Flooding was also reported in neighbouring Chihuahua state of Mexico, where at least 5 people had to be rescued.Presidio County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the body of a man in a vehicle that was dragged by flood waters of Alamito Creek. An empty parked vehicle was also swept away in the same area.Meanwhile El Paso Fire Department search and rescue teams found a body in the Franklin Mountains following heavy rainfall across the area. Fire officials said the woman was hiking and fell down the mountain and was swept away by rushing water.Areas around El Paso have seen flash flooding since 27 June. Dozens of cars were stranded on flooded roads.Roads were also flooded across the border in Ciudad Juárez and other parts of Chihuahua state of Mexico. The city of Chihuahua reported 32 incidents of flooding, 5 rescues and 6 buildings or structures damaged.