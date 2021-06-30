big tech market value graph facebook
Facebook's market value surpassed $1 trillion for the first time Monday, after a federal judge dismissed an antitrust complaint from the Federal Trade Commission. The move pushed shares up nearly 5%.

Despite a record level of regulatory scrutiny, Facebook's value continues to soar. The company has experienced enormous growth over the past year, as more people turned to its services to communicate and shop during the pandemic.

Facebook joins just a small handful of other companies that have recently joined the $1 trillion club. Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon have surpassed $1 trillion in market value in the past few years.