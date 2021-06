© Stephen Jaquiery



© NZSki



Flights were cancelled, highways shut and essential services disrupted as an Antarctic polar blast swept New Zealand on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow, powerful waves and icy temperatures."Those people whose homes have been impacted by past swell and storm events should be prepared for these potential impacts again," regional emergency authorities said in a website statement.A state of emergency was declared for southern and eastern areas of Wellington.Hailstorms were reported earlier in the day in Wellington, where the cold winds brought a blanket of snow, as in other South Island cities such as Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown.Motorists were warned to take extra care against driving hazards created by the snow and high winds.