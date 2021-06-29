AMS event 3552-2021
© AMS observers map - event 3552-2021 (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 20 reports (event 3552-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Emilia-Romagna, Ljubljana, Lombardia, Marche, Piemonte, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Schwyz, Ticino, Toscana, Trentino-Alto Adige, Veneto and Wallis on Sunday, June 27th 2021 around 21:01 UT.

Two videos were uploaded to the AMS website.

Credit: AllSky7.net - AMS73 Monteggio - Stefano Klett


Credit: AllSky7.net - AMS64 Wangen - Erwin Späni