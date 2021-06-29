Global temps map
© Climate Reanalyzer
The polar wave of this first half of the week in the Center-South region of Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay brings the biggest negative cold anomaly in the world outside the poles. Nowhere on the planet are temperatures so below average outside the polar regions as the central part of South America.

There are extensive areas of below-average temperature in the Central Plains of the United States, Northern Canada and central Russia, but outside Antarctica there is no region on Monday with temperatures as below average as the central portion of South America, effect of the powerful polar air mass that covers most of the countries of the Southern Cone of America.

It snowed this morning in Santa Catarina, on the Planalto Sul Catarinense, and frozen rain fell in São José dos Ausentes (RS) and in Pato Branco, in the southwest of Paraná.


Today's lows in Argentina have reached -15.0ºC in Maquinchao, -11.7ºC in Malargue, -10.6ºC in Uspaliata, -9.9ºC in La Quiaca, -9ºC in Esquel, and -8.6ºC in Perito Moreno . Yesterday, snow fell in places unaccustomed to the phenomenon in the northwest of the province of Buenos Aires and in the south of the province of Santa Fé.

The picture of global temperature anomaly stands out today as the Northwestern United States and the British Columbia region of Canada are hot . Canada had yesterday the highest temperature in its history with 46ºC in British Columbia.


Comment: Heatwave in western US, Canada sends temperatures soaring to record highs


Likewise, the map shows how much of Antarctica is cooler than average. While in the Arctic the temperature is 0.5ºC above average, in Antarctica the temperature is 3.2ºC below average. This contributes to the Northern Hemisphere being 0.5ºC above the average, while the Southern Hemisphere registers today a temperature of 0.5ºC below. The weight of the frozen continent is enormous in the anomaly of our hemisphere. Worldwide, the anomaly today is 0.2°C above the average.

Translated by google.