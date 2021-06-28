Florida waterspout
A waterspout was spotted off Bonita Springs in southwest Florida on June 26 as the region was hit by summer storms.

This footage by William Ross shows the waterspout extending skyward as it swirls across the water against intermittent lightning.

The inclement weather continued across the weekend, with thunderstorms and choppy marine conditions expected heading into Monday.


