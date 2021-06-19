Hot weather, with a temperature of about + 30 ° and above, which has been observed in the Altai Territory for several days, was interrupted today by a cold atmospheric front. It crosses the region from west to east, carrying pockets of thunderstorms of downpours, in places with hail and squalls. So large hail and heavy rainfall were observed in the afternoon of June 19, 2021 in the city of Novoaltaisk.According to the data of neighboring meteorological stations, the wind speed reached 15-20 m / s.Further, the frontal section will move to the east, and tomorrow it will threaten the southern part of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Khakassia and Tuva.