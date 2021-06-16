© Laotian Times



Parts of northern and central Laos have been hit by floods after Tropical Storm Koguma blew across Laos over the weekend, reports Laotian Times.Floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Storm Koguma have impacted residences and agricultural land in Vientiane Province, Xayaboury, Xiengkhouang, and Bokeo.According to local reports, Pha Oudom District in Bokeo Province has seen floodwaters rise, with houses washed away. Authorities have yet to make an official report on the extent of the damage.Meanwhile, the Nam Houng River in Xayaboury province burst its banks today, flooding rice fields and entering villages and settlements along the river.Several parts of Xiengkhouang province's Khoun District have also been flooded, with landslides causing damage and cutting off roads.The Nam Song River in Vang Vieng District, Vientiane Province has also burst its banks.Water levels in rivers across the country are reportedly rising to dangerously high levels, with local authorities issuing warnings to those living nearby.Tropical Storm Koguma made its way across Vietnam yesterday, extending into Northern Laos and causing heavy rain throughout the country.Laos experiences floods and landslides as a result of strong in the rainy season, affecting crops and livelihoods.