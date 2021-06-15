A flaming stone that reportedly fell from the sky landed at the Negros Occidental High School (NOHS) campus in this city on Friday, Cebu Daily News (CDN) Digital reported.According to NOHS principal Mario Amaca, he and other persons in the school heard a loud explosion at about 4pm.A geologist of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office will visit the NOHS campus on Monday to identify the stone.Amaca said the fireball turned out to be a shiny black stone that is about two and a half inches thick and three inches long."It is almost as big as my fist and looks like a meteorite," he said."It is very hard. If you scratch it against a sharp object, it turns white and goes back to its original colour," he added.