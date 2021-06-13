Following the posting on the Central Bureau's Transient Object Confirmation Page about a possible Nova in Her (TOCP Designation: TCP J18573095+1653396) we performed some follow-up of this object through a TEL 0.32-m f/8.0 reflector + CCD located in Nerpio, Spain and operated by iTelescope network (MPC Code I89).

On images taken on June 13.15, 2021 we can confirm the presence of an optical counterpart with R-filtered CCD magnitude +6.2 at coordinates:

R.A. = 18 57 30.98, Decl.= +16 53 39.6

(equinox 2000.0; Gaia DR2 catalogue reference stars for the astrometry).

According to ATel #14704, a spectrum obtained by Munari et al. "has an overall blue shape and shows very pronounced broad absorptions (FWHM about 3000 km/s) compatible with P-Cyg components for Halpha, Hbeta and Hgamma blue-shifted by about 3100 km/s [...] Overall, the spectrum could be compatible with a nova of unusual large velocity".

Our confirmation image (made with TYCHO software by D. Parrott):
Nova in Her
© Remanzacco Blogspot

An animation showing a comparison between our image and the archive POSS1 plate (1990-08-17):


A wide-field view with the nova at the centre:

NOva in Her
© Remanzacco Blogspot