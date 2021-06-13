This bright meteor was recorded form Spain on 2021 June 13 at 3:45 local time (equivalent to 1:45 universal time). It overflew the Mediterranean Sea. The bolide was generated by a rock from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 145,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 106 km over the Mediterranean Sea, and ended at a height of around 70 km after traveling about 38 km in the Earth's atmosphere.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla.