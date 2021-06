© Reuters / Gleb Garanich



aims to boost the "lethality

The Pentagon has announced a new $150 million military aid package for Ukraine, potentially raising tensions with Moscow just days before President Joe Biden's summit meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva.The latest gift from Washingtonin a statement on Friday. In practice, that translates into counter-artillery radars, counter-drone systems, secure communications technology and electronic warfare equipment.Ukraine will also receive medical evacuation gear, as well as training and equipment to improve the safety and capacity of its air force bases., which included counter-artillery radars and Mark VI patrol boats the US is phasing out.The two aid packages have been authorized by the US Congress as part of the defense funding bill, but it was contingent upon the Pentagon certifying that Kiev was making sufficient progress on recommended reforms.The fallout from the US-backed 'Maidan' triggered a chain of events which led to the Crimean peninsula seceding and voting to rejoin Russia. A situation which US refuses to recognize to this day.Kiev claims this amounts to "Russian aggression." However, Moscow also doesn't recognise the two self-declared states.Biden is scheduled to meet with Putin on June 16. Ukraine is expected to be on the agenda, along with issues such as arms control, cybersecurity and nuclear cooperation.