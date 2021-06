© B. Marcote et al. / Nature 2020



In just its first year of operations, a Canadian radio telescope has quadrupled the number of detections of strange cosmic signalsBetween 2018 and 2019, the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME). The new, expanded fast radio burst ( FRB ) catalog will allow scientists to better analyze statistical data.In turn, this will help us to understand where these mysterious bursts originate, and use them as a tool to understand the wider Universe.; now, after one year of observation, we've discovered hundreds more," said astrophysicist Kaitlyn Shin of MIT and the CHIME collaboration."With all these sources, we can really start getting a picture of what FRBs look like as a whole, what astrophysics might be driving these events, and how they can be used to study the Universe going forward."Fast radio bursts are freaking awesome.You basically just have to stare at the sky and hope that you are looking in the right range of wavelengths to catch one.This is what CHIME has been doing. It's a fixed telescope consisting of four parabolic antennas for an extra-wide field of view, optimized for (among other things) FRB wavelengths. It just stares at the sky, looking for signals. This generates around 7 terabytes of data per second, which is processed on-site through a powerful custom correlator This optimization is what makes CHIME such an FRB-hunting beast. And its contributions are changing our understanding of FRBs.The new catalog shows us that"That's kind of the beautiful thing about this field - FRBs are really hard to see, but they're not uncommon," said physicist Kiyoshi Masui of MIT . "If your eyes could see radio flashes the way you can see camera flashes, you would see them all the time if you just looked up."The data also confirm some other, previous observations about FRBs. We already knew that most FRBs are one-off signals that. This is reflected in the CHIME catalog - the team detectedThis, however, did not mean the mystery was entirely solved - it's still possible that there are other sources and astrophysical mechanisms producing the signals.The diversity in the CHIME catalog is consistent with this possibility. The good news is that astronomers are getting better at localizing FRBs not just to their home galaxies, but to r egions in those galaxies . The CHIME catalog offers more candidates for localization, which will help us connect types of FRBs to the cosmic environments from which they emerge.As we have seen in the past, FRBs can also be powerful tools for probing the interstellar and intergalactic media. BecauseThe CHIME catalog will help astronomers to map these spaces in much higher detail."With large numbers of FRBs, we can hopefully figure out how gas and matter are distributed on very large scales in the universe," Shin said."So, alongside the mystery of what FRBs are themselves, there's also the exciting potential for FRBs as powerful cosmological probes in the future."The team presented their findings at the 238th Meeting of the American Astronomical Society