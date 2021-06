© PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

A frequent flyer is challenging the constitutionality of a transportation mask mandate in a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several other federal agencies, and President Joe Biden Lucas Wall, a Washington, D.C., man who has been living with his mother in Florida, on Monday filed a complaint in a federal district court. He claimed that federal requirements forcing people to wear masks on airplanes and other forms of transportation, as well as coronavirus testing requirements for foreign travelers, are out of the federal government's jurisdiction.Wall's case arose last week when he was denied entry into the Orlando International Airport for not wearing a mask. Wall, who has a generalized anxiety disorder, told Transportation Security Administration agents that he could not wear a mask without risking a panic attack.When the agents told Wall he could not enter without a mask, he produced his vaccination card."I refuse to comply with that," Wall told the agents. "I can't wear a mask because of my anxiety. I will not wear a mask. I cannot wear a mask because of my breathing difficulties."Wall told the Washington Examiner that the incident was his first attempt to use transportation other than his car since most airlines began requiring passengers to wear masks during flights and at their gates. He was planning to fly from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale.Wall's case comes as governments increasingly relax their stances on masks. Most states, if they ever had wide-reaching mandates, have removed them. Others, such as Florida, have sped up the process of returning to pre-pandemic conditions.Wall acknowledged that his case may soon be moot, as the federal government continues to drop pandemic restrictions. That's an outcome he would welcome."If it does become moot, hey, that's great," he said. "But if not, then at least somebody in the country is challenging it."