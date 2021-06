© Wikipedia



Microbiologists working at one of Moscow's top research institutes have announced they were able toAs part of a new paper published in the Cell scientific journal on Monday, the team reported howCarbon dating estimates show that the aquatic animals are aroundNot only were the Russian researchers able to resurrect the rotifers, which are known for their ability to survive in extremely low temperatures, but they have even been able to showwithout bothering to find a mate.Studies indicate they are unable to move through frozen soil, and were therefore trapped in the sediment thousands of years in the past.Stas Malavin, one of the researchers behind the feat, said thatHe added thatwhile noting its similarity to likely distant relatives still alive today.In 2018, a team at the same institute revealed that they had been able to awaken 42,000 year old ancient nematode worms, which had been similarly hibernating in Siberia's soils. The news sparked a wave of jokes online, with users comparing it to the plot from the Jurassic Park movies, where dinosaurs were brought to life from a drop of blood in a preserved prehistoric mosquito.A number of experts have raised concerns that global warming is causing the permafrost to thaw, bringing to the surface microbes that have laid dormant for much of human history. In 2016, an anthrax outbreak that killed 200,000 reindeer and a child was linked to melting ice, where the bacteria can lay dormant for long periods.