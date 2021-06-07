Alameda County on Friday issued a corrected death toll that puts the total number of fatalities at 1,223, significantly down from its previous count of 1,634. Health officials said in a statement:
"Alameda County previously included any person who died while infected with the virus in the total COVID-19 deaths for the County. Aligning with the State's definition will require Alameda County to report as COVID-19 deaths only those people who died as a direct result of COVID-19, with COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death, or in whom death caused by COVID-19 could not be ruled out."Health officials said they had begun counting any person who was positive for the virus at the time of their death as part of the official tally before the state came up with a new definition late last year.
told The Oaklandside:
"Obviously our definition was broader than the state's. There are definitely people who died from reasons that were clearly not caused by COVID."Balram was unable to give specifics about the deaths of people who were removed from the official count.
Nicholas Moss, who is the county's health officer, admitted that any revised toll "would have raised some eyebrows" — but said he hopes the updated numbers will give residents confidence that they are committed to accuracy. "Nothing about this changes our policy decisions now or during the height of the pandemic," Moss told the outlet.
