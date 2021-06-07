© José Antonio Peñas (SINC)



More information: Marie Gurke et al, Insight into the introduction of domestic cattle and the process of Neolithization to the Spanish region Galicia by genetic evidence, PLOS ONE (2021). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0249537 Journal information: PLoS ONE

Research involving scientists from the University of A Coruña has succeeded in sequencing the oldest mitochondrial genome of the immediate ancestor of modern cows that has been analyzed to date. The remains, some 9,000 years old, were found next to a woman. Why were they with her if cattle had not yet been domesticated? Do they belong to ancestors of today's Iberian cows?Humans have maintained a very close relationship with aurochs (Bos primigenius) since their beginnings, first by hunting them and then by breeding and selecting them. This extinct species of mammal is little known in the Peninsula becauseAt a European level, there is also a lack of genetic data.An international team of scientists has managed to extract mitochondrial DNA from ruminants from different periods in Galicia. They have analyzed the remains of B. primigenius from the Chan do Lindeiro cave (Lugo). These remainsInterestingly, although they were found together, they are genetically very different."Their discovery in the chasm together with a human is a great enigma. Given all the evidence, such as their similar chronology and the fact that the bones are intermingled at the base of a slump caused by the sinking of the ground -at a depth of 15 to 20 meters-,as Aurora Grandal, a researcher at the University of A Coruña and the co-author of the study published in the PLoS ONE journal, has explained to SINC.The analysis of their mitochondrial DNA has not allowed these three aurochs to be related to the modern cows of the Peninsula. To investigate this possible relationship, the next step for the research team is to analyze the nuclear DNA.says the researcher.The origin of cattle domestication in the NorthDomestic cattle were introduced into Spain by the first settlers and agricultural societies.To extract information about the introduction of this livestock in Galicia, researchers sampled 18 cattle fossils of different ages from different Galician mountain caves, of which eleven were subjected to mitochondrial genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis."By studying their mitochondrial DNA, which is transmitted almost intact from mother to offspring, we can determine in which geographical areas the different lineages predominated and what their movements were due to changes in climatic conditions or even to humans following the onset of livestock farming," the paleontologist and veterinarian Amalia Vidal, co-author of the study at the same university, tells SINC.Thanks to the DNA, it is possible to know whether the native aurochs contributed to local livestock farming or, on the contrary, were imported animals, "with all the information that this provides about the movement of bovine and human populations," Vidal continues.and provide an overview of cattle phylogeny. The results of the studyThe researchers are now endeavoring to analyze the nuclear DNA of the three aurochs, which will allow them to learn about the possible contributions of these individuals to later domestic livestock. "For example,We are going to look for possible contributions from our aurochs to Iberian cows, whether present-day or fossil," Grandal stresses.In recent years, there has been a growing interest in the scientific community in learning about the origins of domestic animals, and there are a large number of projects to reconstruct their ancestors. One of the reasons for this is that these species are considered to be more rustic and with a better capacity to adapt to harsh environmental conditions."Early projects sought to generate phenotypes similar to the species they were trying to recreate (as was done with Heck cattle), but more modern projects also use DNA as a source of information," Vidal concludes.The social organization of aurochs herds is assumed to have been similar to that of their domesticated bovine descendants: a single male who is relieved by another male as he weakens and his group of females.The new males, when they reach adulthood, do not remain in the group, whereas the females do. In this way, it is normal for females of the same group to be related, which means that their mitochondrial lineages are similar.The contribution of local aurochs to cows is best observed in the nuclear DNA and was detected in some cases in northern European breeds.