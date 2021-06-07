© Iyad El-Baba/UNRWA



1. The Palestinian refugee problem is an unfortunate result of the Arab states launching a war of aggression in 1948 to wipe Israel off the map.

It wasn't.

2. Israel has a right to exist.

3. In 1967, Israel acted in self-defense by launching a preemptive attack on Egypt.

none of these actions constituted aggression under international law.

defensive

"In June 1967 we again had a choice. The Egyptian army concentrations in the Sinai approaches do not prove that Nasser was really about to attack us. We must be honest with ourselves. We decided to attack him."

4. UN Resolution 242 did not require Israel to fully withdraw from the territories it occupied in 1967.

The absence of the article "the" before the words "territories occupied" in sub-paragraph (i) of the first operative paragraph of this Security Council resolution means only a partial withdrawal was required. Sub-paragraph (ii) requires that "secure and recognized borders" be established before Israel is required to withdraw. Officials responsible for creating and passing Resolution 242, like Lord Caradon (UK) and Arthur Goldberg (US) have said it did not require a full withdrawal.

plural.

5. The Palestinians have rejected every generous offer from Israel to have a state of their own.

what Israel

wants

6. Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip is legal — the UN has said so.

they had no authority

7. Israel launched "Operation Cast Lead" only after thousands of rockets had been fired at Israeli towns from Gaza.

Israel

.

8. Palestinian civilians were only killed during operations like "Cast Lead" because they were being used by Hamas as human shields.

Chapter 1, Subchapter "The Collapse of the Ceasefire"

Chapter 2, "'Operation Cast Lead'"

Chapter 4, Subchapter "'The Most Moral Army in the World'"

Chapter 5, "The Goldstone Report"

Chapter 6, Subchapter "Israel's 'Cast Lead' Self-Exoneration: Update"

Chapter 7, Subchapter "Israel's 'Cast Lead' Self-Exoneration: Second Update"

9. The finding of the UN "Goldstone Report" that Israel committed war crimes during Operation Cast Lead has been debunked.

10. Hamas was responsible for initiating the round of violence that culminated in Israel's launching of "Operation Pillar of Defense" in 2012.

invaded Gaza

IDF's murder of a thirteen-year-old Palestinian boy

Conclusion

Jeremy R. Hammond is an independent political analyst, journalist, publisher and editor of Foreign Policy Journal, and author of several books.