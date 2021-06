© Remanzacco Blogspot

© Remanzacco Blgospot

© MAP survey

© Remanzacco Blogspot

CBET 4972 & MPEC 2021-L11, issued on 2021, June 02, announce the discovery of a new comet (magnitude ~19.0) on CCD images taken byand G. Attard on May 09.3 UT with the 0.28-m f/2.2 Rowe-Ackermann Schmidt astrograph at San Pedro de Atacama, Chile in the course of the MAP (W94) survey This is the first amateur comet discovery of 2021. It is also the first comet ever discovered using the synthetic tracking technique (using TYCHO software).Stacking of 27 unfiltered exposures, 30 seconds each, obtained remotely on 2021, May 16.3 from X02 ( Telescope Live , Chile) through a 0.61-m f/6.5 astrograph + CCD, shows that this object is a comet with a compact coma about 7" arcsecond in diameter (Observers E. Guido, M. Rocchetto, E. Bryssinck, M. Fulle, G. Milani, C. Nassef, G. Savini, A. Valvasori).Our confirmation images (click on the images for a bigger version; made with TYCHO software by D. Parrott MPEC 2021-L11 , assigns the following orbital elements to comet C/2021 J1 (Maury-Attard): T 2021 Feb 19.45; e= 0.93; Peri. = 147.31; q = 1.74 ; Incl.= 92.71Click on the image below to see the discovery imageCongrats to Alain Maury, Georges Attard & Daniel Parrott!