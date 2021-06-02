© UMA and SMA Fireball and Meteor Detection Network



This bolide was spotted over Spain on 2 June 2021, at about 4:12 local time (equivalent to 2:12 universal time). The event was generated by a rock from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 183,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the province of Córdoba. It began at an altitude of about 111 km, and ended at a height of around 83 km.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Calar Alto and Madrid (Universidad Complutense). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).