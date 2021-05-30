© Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images



The UN's main human rights body will launch an investigation into "systematic discrimination and repression" in Israel and Palestine, with the aim of identifying what it said were the root causes of recent Gaza bloodshed.Opening the session in Geneva, the UN rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said Israel's attacks on Gaza this monthand accused Hamas of firing indiscriminate rockets on Israel. Bachelet, a former president of Chile, said:Eleven days of the worst fighting in years claimed more than 250 lives in Gaza, including those of 66 children, and killed 12 in Israel, including two children.However, according to the resolution, the UN agency called to urgently establish a commission to investigate all "violations", not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Israel. The commission would investigate:In her opening remarks, Bachelet said the Gaza violence was "directly linked" to protests in Jerusalem that began weeks beforehand, which she said were met with "a heavy response from Israeli security forces".She saidin the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah; andthe third holiest site in Islam. Bachelet said that while she welcomed Friday's ceasefire,On Sunday, France's foreign minister said the status quo would lead to, an accusation that has largely been leveled by activists and rights groups rather than governments.On Wednesday, Ireland's government supported a motion thatof Palestinian land in what it said was the first use of the phrase by an EU government in relation to Israel.Ireland's foreign minister, Simon Coveney, described what he said wasof the Palestinian people. He added that theIsrael has strongly denied allegations of apartheid, and summoned the French ambassador on Thursday. Meanwhile, the country's foreign ministry spokesman, Lior Haiat, tweeted that Ireland's "outrageous and baseless position" reflected a "blatantly one-sided and simplistic policy".which have kept in line with longstanding policy. The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, toured the region this week and repeated their countries' commitment to a two-state solution. The UK voted against Thursday's resolution, which received 24 votes in favour, nine against and 14 abstentions. The US is not a member of the council.Israel and its allies, including the US and UK, have accused the UN rights body of a disproportionate anti-Israel bias.No other issue has a dedicated item.Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told reporters the recent violence was only the latest in a long cycle and said an investigation should have a "standing status".