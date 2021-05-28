© Unknown



Western leaders hypocritically claimed concern for Syrians and wanted to ensure they live democratically - by funding and arming terrorists from around the world to slaughter them and destroy their homes, governmental buildings, and historic and cultural places - but continue to do everything in their power to make it difficult-to-impossible for Syrians to exercise their rights to vote for their president.



In closing Syrian embassies around the world, the regime-change alliance made very clear that they do not want the Syrian people to exercise their democratic right to vote in presidential elections past and future. They know that Syrians would come out in masses to vote for their president.

THE DOUMA "CHEMICAL ATTACK"

INDEPENDENT MEDIA ON THE GROUND IN SYRIA

"We were outside, and they told all of us to go into the hospital. I was immediately taken upstairs, and they started pouring water on me. The doctors started filming us here [in the hospital], they were pouring water and taking videos."

THE HAGUE PRESS CONFERENCE

Yes, the same media which uncritically endorsed the Twitter account of a seven-year-old English-illiterate Aleppo girl as gospel in the lead up to the liberation of Aleppo refused to consider the testimonies of seventeen civilians from Douma.



The same media refused the revelations of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) whistleblowers who spoke out, damning the final OPCW report for its glaring omissions - omissions that completely changed the narrative around Douma.



In October 2020, the UN Security Council itself refused to allow Jose Bustani, former general director of the OPCW, to speak. I urge people to read Bustani's words on the cover up of OPCW expert findings around the Douma allegations.

[S]erious questions are now being raised over whether the independence, impartiality, and professionalism of some of the Organisation's work is being severely compromised, possibly under pressure from some Member States.



Of particular concern are the circumstances surrounding the OPCW's investigation of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, Syria, on 7 April 2018. These concerns are emanating from the very heart of the Organisation, from the very scientists and engineers involved in the Douma investigation.

[...]

If the OPCW is confident in the robustness of its scientific work on Douma and in the integrity of the investigation, then it has little to fear in hearing out its inspectors.



If, however, the claims of evidence suppression, selective use of data, and exclusion of key investigators, among other allegations, are not unfounded, then it is even more imperative that the issue be dealt with openly and urgently.

The report released to the public was trimmed to just 34 pages, with all ballistic, forensic and witness evidence gathered by the Douma FFM, which completely dispelled the notion of a chemical attack, and pointed directly or indirectly to a staged incident, removed [...] the West and allies continue to push the official, and incorrect, OPCW story, now going as far as ensuring Syria no longer has a seat at the OPCW table.

TESTIMONIES FROM ON THE GROUND IN DOUMA

I didn't give any death certificate as a result of a chemical poisoning incident. This is a point against the White Helmets. How was the death "evaluation" carried out? Who did the examination? Who identified the cause of death? How was the burial carried out without a certificate from a doctor?

Patients' symptoms were "not in line with the symptoms of a chemical attack. There wasn't pupil constriction or Broncho-constrictions leading to death," Jaber recalled. "The symptoms we received were all symptoms of choking, patients affected by the smoke and regular war injuries. They came here, we treated them, and dispatched them home," Jaber said, noting that none, not one, had died.



Nor were any of the hospital staff affected, as one might expect they would be had a chemical agent been used. The staff, as seen in the video produced by the White Helmets, wore no protective clothing, as would have been necessary when dealing with a toxic chemical.



In Marwan Jaber's opinion, the unfamiliar men who barged into the hospital screaming weren't trained in medicine. He went so far as to doubt whether they'd finished high school.

LIFE UNDER TERRORIST OCCUPATION

As I walked around Douma, I asked residents about life there and especially about whether they believed there was a chemical attack in their town. Some replied they had no idea about an attack. But most replied decisively no, there hadn't been any.



At a stand selling vegetables and fruits, Tawfeeq Zahran replied that he believed Jaysh al-Islam had spoken of a chemical attack to frighten them, to make them fear the Syrian army and government. Men around him nodded their agreement. They spoke more about their starvation under Jaysh al-Islam and about the public executions by sword that the terror group had routinely carried out.



A group of young men selling baked goods waved me over, handing me one. They also replied that they knew nothing of an attack. They were more concerned about the fact that, under Jaysh al-Islam, they couldn't get the flour needed for their baked goods, much less food to live. This was a constant among every civilian I met: Their hunger and terror under Jaysh al-Islam's rule.

HOW THE WEST FORGOT KIDNAPPED CIVILIANS AND IGNORED EXECUTIONS

With expectation to free up to 5 thousands captives, it turned out that only 200 of them remained alive throughout years of captivity.



Sources said that Jaysh al-Islam manipulated the Syrian government and Russian mediators by providing fake lists of the captives with the objective to secure a surrender deal whereby it militants can safely leave their bastion to the country's north.



Thousands of the kidnapped were executed by their captors or died of illness, hunger or fatigue while forced to dig tunnels.



Hundreds of distressed families desperately waited for their kidnapped relatives at al-Fayhaa Stadium in Damascus as the last 2 buses carrying around 100 captives arrived at the overcrowded facility.

TERRORISTS' CHEMICAL CAPABILITIES

This week, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated some Eastern Ghouta farmlands between Shifouniyeh and Douma and discovered a well-equipped chemical laboratory run by Saudi-backed Islamist terrorists. Not a single Western reporter showed up to investigate the facility.

[...]

It is now indisputable that Western-backed and Gulf-financed Islamist militants have the capabilities to produce the chemicals of war inside the battlefield - and not in the makeshift way that media suggests. This lab demonstrates that militants can amass foreign-made equipment, create production lines and procure difficult-to-obtain components.

On the 6th of March, in Hamouriya, we decided to protest against Failaq Al Rahman and we raised the Syrian flag. We marched against the terrorist occupation. They (Failaq Al Rahman) and the White Helmets were preparing a chemical attack which they intended to blame on the Syrian Arab Army as they closed in on the militants. They were furious with us for our march and for raising the Syrian flag, because it ruined their plans.

Narwani's Ghouta article also noted:



In Syria, the trouble began in December 2012 when the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Nusra Front (a former IS ally), took over the country's only chlorine manufacturing plant, a joint business venture with the Saudis located east of Aleppo. Damascus issued an immediate warning to the UN: "Terrorist groups may resort to using chemical weapons against the Syrian people... after having gained control of a toxic chlorine factory."



Three months later, in what is viewed as the first real CW incident of the Syrian conflict, 26 people - the majority of them (16) Syrian soldiers - were killed in the village of Khan Assal in Aleppo in a reported chlorine attack. The next day, the Syrian government requested that the UN investigate the attack.



A few days later, there was another alleged chemical incident in Adra, northeast of Damascus, followed by a reported attack in Saraqeb, and then in Ghouta in August - the CW incident that almost triggered US military strikes. A Jordanian reporter on the ground in Ghouta interviewed witnesses who said the Saudis had provided militants with chemical weapons and that some had been detonated by accident.



Saudi-backed Jaysh al-Islam, publicly admitted in 2016 to using toxic agents in mortar attacks against Kurds in the Aleppo neighborhood of Sheikh Maqsood. "During the clashes one of the Jaysh al-Islam brigades used [weapons] forbidden in this kind of confrontations," the group said in a statement about the chemical attack, in which it claimed the perpetrator would be held accountable.

Nusra Front (rebranded as HTS) embedded in the Layramoun industrial area were responsible for the shelling of these districts with a total of 5 or 6 modified munitions containing toxic substances believed to be related to Amonium Nitrate (usually used as a chemical fertilizer).



Within hours of the attack, more than 150 civilians, including many children were treated for the effects of the toxic gas in the Aleppo hospitals - according to Dr Zaher Batal, head of the Aleppo Medical Association. Symptoms were streaming eyes, respiratory difficulty and tightness of the chest.

I was in Al Suqaylabiyah when this attack took place and I was able to visit the local hospital that received the 34 victims which included three children, one severely affected with respiratory problems. Victims complained of breathing difficulties, skin blisters, eye sensitivity, nausea and shock syndrome after the attack. One victim, Nawfal Tawbar, described the 1m high dense white smoke that enveloped the area after the mortars had exploded.

PREVIOUS "CHEMICAL ATTACK" ALLEGATIONS

It is worth recalling that their report in the previous year, on the allegations of a chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib, contained "irregularities," to put it mildly. The most glaring irregularity (mentioned in the annex section of their report) was the admission of 57 "victims" to hospital before any alleged attack even could have occurred. Another unexplained irregularity was sarin showing up in urine but not in blood tests from the same sample.

In 2013, the West and its media had accused the Syria government of a chemical attack in eastern Ghouta...These accusations were shot down by reports from investigative journalists, particularly Seymour Hersh, who concluded that terrorists possessed sarin and the workshops to manufacture rockets. Indeed, I saw one of these mortar and rocket workshops when in Saqba, eastern Ghouta. Massive amounts of missiles of varying sizes lay, as-yet unused, inside the workshop.



According to MintPress News, Saudi Arabia also gave chemical weapons to terrorists in Ghouta for the 2013 attack. The MintPress article cited anti-government fighters who said they'd been given chemical weapons which they didn't know how to use, naming Saudi Prince Bandar as the source. So, in early May, I went to Kafr Batna where, in August 2013, hundreds of people had allegedly been treated at the Tuberculosis Hospital.

There was no chemical attack. I wasn't at the hospital that night, but my staff told me what happened. Around 2am, there was suddenly noise, shouting, cars arriving at the hospital, bringing civilians. Some people, armed men, said there was a chemical attack. Some of them had foreign accents. They took people's clothes off and started pouring water on them. They kept bringing people in till around 7am. Around 1,000 people, mostly children, alive, from nearby villages like Ein Terma, Hezze, Zamalka. Many people later said their children never came back.

Since the "chemical attack" in Zamalka in 2013 that supposedly killed 1300, people were fooled into not seeing it was an act between Nusra Front and their civil defence. When the chemicals were used, they had hospitals ready always two days before - they had information in advance of the supposed attacks. How could they know unless they were involved?



At that time (2013) there had been an earlier chemical attack by terrorist groups against the Syrian Army in Khan Al Asal. The Syrian government had invited UN investigators to Damascus. The same night the UN inspectors arrived, they (Nusra Front and White Helmets) prepared for the 'chemical attack' in Zamalka.



Everything was prepared. The video was filmed and produced, the water sprayers had been prepared two days in advance.



Many people were fooled by this act and from then on the White Helmets added to the image. They would film themselves rescuing children who were not hurt and they would take a wounded person and film him to change public opinion, to criminalise the Syrian government, portray the Army as destructive.

SHOOTING THE MESSENGERS

Academics, Professors Piers Robinson and Tim Hayward, came under concerted attack as did other members of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media when they analysed the events and questioned the veracity of it being a chemical attack. In the UK, the Times published no less than four articles labeling myself and the "rogue" academics as "Assad's useful idiots," timed to perfection on the day that the UK, US and France launched their unlawful bombing campaign against Syria. A bombing campaign that was fully enabled by the ignominious rush to judgement by corporate media in the West.

Many of the attacks on the White Helmets were both voiced and amplified by a group of pro-Assad bloggers, of whom the most prominent were British citizen Vanessa Beeley and Canadian citizen Eva Bartlett. These, in turn, were supported online by a group of Twitter users who have repeatedly targeted critics of the Assad regime. Neither Bartlett nor Beeley can be viewed as a credible or impartial commentator."

If you're working for a network like NBC, CBC, what people don't realize is that behind the scenes you've got so much backup in every way. First of all, before you go out, you've got a team of researchers preparing things for you. You've got people who have contacts everywhere.



When you go to a place like Syria you have a fixer; a fixer is a local person who has contacts, can take you places..things like that. You go with things like a satellite phone, so you're always in touch with your home base. If you have any problems, they'll get people to you....



They've got somebody who will work with you doing your voice-over. When somebody stands in front of the camera, that's not what's coming out of their head, its what's coming out of the corporate entity that is that news producing organization. They get paid six figure incomes to do what they do.

BBC PRODUCER ADMITS (THEN RETRACTS) THE TRUTH

Riam Dalati is on the BBC production team based in Beirut and describes himself, on his Twitter page, as an "esteemed colleague" of Quentin Sommerville, the BBC's Middle East correspondent.



Dalati broke ranks with his UK Government-aligned media, on Twitter, to announce that "after almost 6 months of investigation, I can prove, without a doubt, that the Douma hospital scene was staged."



...Almost immediately after the alleged incident in Douma, he tweeted out his frustration that "activists and rebels" had used "corpses of dead children to stage emotive scenes for Western consumption."



The emotive wording of Dalati's tweet, he was "sick and tired" of such manipulation of events, suggested that this was not the first time children had been used as props in a macabre war theatre designed to elicit public sympathy for escalated military intervention in Syria disguised as a necessary "humanitarian" crackdown on "Assad's gassing of his own people."



Dalati had been referring to the arranging of two children's corpses into a "last hug" still life composition, a photo that went viral, rocketed into the social media sphere by activists who had collaborated with the brutal Jaish al-Islam regime while it tortured and abused the Syrian civilians under its control.



Whatever the reason for Dalati's exasperation, the tweet was deleted before a watered down version appeared. Dalati claimed that a "breach of editorial policy" and lack of context was behind this alteration. Apparently BBC employees are not allowed to be "sick and tired" of the exploitation of children to promote a war that will inevitably kill more children. Simultaneously, Dalati's account was protected, making tweets visible only to approved followers.

CRITICAL ISSUES BEYOND DOUMA AND THE OPCW

Electricity rationing in Syria has reached its highest levels due to the government's inability to secure the fuel needed to generate electricity. This is mainly due to the damaging international economic sanctions led by the Western powers including the IIT protagonists France, UK and the US.



[...]The value of the Syrian pound has crumbled to almost nothing. Today it is about 3,660 pounds to one US dollar. An average wage is less than 2 US dollars a day.



The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019...is credited with bringing about starvation, darkness, plague, misery, robbery, kidnappings, increased mortality rate and the certain destruction of a nation that was once a beacon of hope across the Middle East.



International aid no longer reaches Syria compared to pre-Caesar Act. Many agencies are scared of falling foul of the harsh Act, which in short makes life a living hell for millions of ordinary Syrians.

Just imagine that for a second, that you have to wait for two to three to four hours to buy one package of bread that can suffice you maybe for two days for you and your family. Just imagine that you have to wait 20 to 48 hours on a gas station to fill a little bit fuel for your car. It's unimaginable, you cannot imagine that because you're not living that, but it is happening now in 21st century.

About the Author:

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). Follow her on Twitter @EvaKBartlett