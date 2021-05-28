tiger
A tiger claimed yet another human life in forest near Saigaon-Kalamgaon village under South Bramhapuri range on Wednesday morning.

The victim Bhaurao Dodkuji Jambhule (42), a resident of Chichkheda village, had gone to forest compartment no. 165 in Vandra beat with others to pluck tendu leaves, when a lurking tiger killed him on the spot.

South Bramhapuri RFO, AP Mendhe, rushed to the spot and removed the body after inquest formalities. An ex gratia of Rs20,000 was given to the kin of the deceased.

This is 20th human kill in predator attacks in the district this year. Of these, 17 were killed by tigers, two by leopards and one in elephant attack.

On May 19, three persons were killed by tigers in separate incidents in the district. Besides, a forest guard was attacked by a feline in Saoli forest range.

On May 23, a 68-year-old man was killed in tiger attack in Marodi beat of Mul forest range in the district.

Last month, two members of a family were also killed in a tiger attack in Sindewahi forest range under Bramhapuri division.