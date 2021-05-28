A tiger claimed yet another human life in forest near Saigaon-Kalamgaon village under South Bramhapuri range on Wednesday morning.The victim Bhaurao Dodkuji Jambhule (42), a resident of Chichkheda village, had gone to forest compartment no. 165 in Vandra beat with others to pluck tendu leaves, when a lurking tiger killed him on the spot.South Bramhapuri RFO, AP Mendhe, rushed to the spot and removed the body after inquest formalities. An ex gratia of Rs20,000 was given to the kin of the deceased.