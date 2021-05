© AFP



About the Author:

Diana Buttu is a Palestinian-Canadian lawyer based in Haifa. She worked as a legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team from 2000 to 2007.

The sound of Israelis chantingAcross the country, my friends are witnessing similar incidents, leaving many pundits to wonder aboutbetween Israel and Hamas. But this question ignores the years of Israeli government decisions - specifically, by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - that led to this moment.Mr. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, has been unable to form a stable government, leading to four elections over the past two years. His inability to form government, however, has nothing to do with his policies, and much to do with his personality and the corruption charges he currently faces. Before the latest violence began, there was finally a glimmer of hope that Mr. Netanyahu would not continue as Prime Minister; talks had begun with Opposition party leaders to form a new government.Mr. Netanyahu's inflammatory and self-interested actions predate the Gaza campaign. It began with the citing COVID-19. As protests against this policy intensified, Mr. Netanyahu further inflamed the situation,both inside the mosque and within its compound.by blocking their access to Jerusalem on a major highway while, just days before, allowing Israeli settlers to riot through the streets, attacking Palestinians.Today, Israel's political parties are speaking of a national unity government headed by Mr. Netanyahu. Politicians who previously opposed him are firmly backing him in his new attacks on Gaza. Many of his current opponents, after all, were part of his political party or once sat in his cabinet - indeed,as well as Israeli, and these opposition figures have themselvesIn short, we have not witnessed the end of his reign.And so once again, Palestinians are paying the price.To date, Israel has bombed hospitals, schools, homes, a coronavirus-testing facility, businesses, power plants and water infrastructure in Gaza. Israel has killed more than 230 Palestinians, including 65 children.in the West Bank. He has stopped at nothing to ensure his control.But to be clear, this isn't just about one person.For decades, Palestinians have not only lived under brutal Israeli military occupation but have seen the world dismiss or ignore what the International Criminal Court is now investigating as alleged war crimes perpetrated against us, usually in the name of assuaging "Israeli public opinion" or promoting a fictional "peace process." For example, when I was involved in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, we consistently raised the alarm over continued Israeli settlement activity, which doubled in a short four-year period as Israel scrambled to take as much Palestinian land as possible. Yet we were met with international indifference, as though Israeli settlements would surely magically be absorbed into the structure of any potential peace agreement.Palestinians are also routinely told thatwhich is used as justification for the lack of international involvement regarding the suffocating siege on the Gaza Strip or the hundreds of checkpoints and roadblocks in the West Bank. We have been told thatMost recently, when Mr. Netanyahu's Likud Party offered positions in government to the Religious Zionist alliance in exchange for support in March, the international community was mostly silent - even thoughan offshoot of a political movement that considers Arabs and other non-Jews in Israel to be enemies of the state. The end result of the silence and the statements of support for Israel has been a coddling of Israel and its leaders, allowing them to act with complete impunity.Sadly, unless a new path is forged - one where Israeli officials are held accountable for their actions - we will once again see Palestinians paying the price for decades of Israeli impunity.