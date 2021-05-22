Three women were killed in separate incidents of tiger attack in Bhadravati, Sindewahi and Saoli ranges on Wednesday.All of them had gone out in the forest to collect tendu leaves and fodder for cattle.One Sita Chouke (63) from Kokewada village had gone to survey no. 34 in revenue forest in Navegaon round of Sindewahi range with other women in the morning.While she was busy collecting tendu leaves, a tiger attacked and killed her.In the second incident, a woman was killed in area under Ordnance Factory Chanda, falling under Chaprala beat of Bhadravati range.The woman, whose identity could not be ascertained, too had gone to collect tendu leaves and was killed instantly by the tiger.In another incident, one Rama Aadku Marbate (70), a resident of Nirphranda village, was killed by a tiger when she had gone to the forest to collect fodder for cattleForest officials have increased vigil in the area where incidents have taken place and installed camera traps to identify the tigers.