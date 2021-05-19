ERUPTS
The explosive eruption of the volcano continues at high levels.

Another vigorous eruption, lasting about 11 minutes, occurred at 04:48 local time this morning at the volcano.

According to PVMBG volcano observatory, a dense dark ash plume rose to estimated 6 km altitude and drifted east and south.

The explosion also triggered pyroclastic flows (gravity-driven mass flows) over the E-SE slopes reaching length of at least 3000 m.