adeel raja hitler
A journalist and verified Twitter user on Sunday said that "the world today needs a Hitler" in a since-deleted social media post as tensions continue to boil between Israel and Hamas.

Adeel Raja, who lists himself as a "Freelance Contributor at CNN" on his LinkedIn profile, appears to have published several articles for CNN's webpage, a review by the Washington Examiner found. According to the LinkedIn profile, Raja has held the position from August 2013 until the present day. His most recent byline for the outlet appears to have been from Sept. 16, 2020.

Raja's tweet appears to have been posted around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. As of around 3:15 p.m., the tweet was deleted.

After originally saying he "never heard of" Raja, Matt Dornic, a spokesman for CNN, told the Washington Examiner that the journalist would no longer be allowed to work with CNN in the future.

"Adeel Raja has never been a CNN employee. As a freelancer, his reporting contributed to some newsgathering efforts from Islamabad," he said in an email. "However, in light of these abhorrent statements, he will not be working with CNN again in any capacity."

Raja, who appears to be an ally of Palestine during the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, has shared several opinions on the matter via Twitter in recent days. On Saturday, he tweeted, "What the Jews are doing in Palestine is similar to what Indian Hindus are doing in Occupied Kashmir. Same tactics."

A few days prior, the journalist responded to a tweet from former Vice President Mike Pence that read "America Stands with Israel," saying, "A history of creating terrorists and standing with them!"


At least 188 Palestinians have been killed so far in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women after a series of Sunday airstrikes that flattened three buildings in the area, according to the Associated Press. In Israel, at least eight have been pronounced dead, including a 5-year-old and a soldier. As of Saturday, more than 100 civilians were slain during the violence as the two sides have exchanged thousands of rockets since early last week.