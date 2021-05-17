A farmer was killed in tiger attack in the forest under Chichpalli range on Tuesday.There was brief tension at the spot as villagers, irked by repeated tiger attacks in the area, refused to lift the body for some time. Sources said Kirtiram Kulmethe (35) from village Janala had gone into the compartment no. 718 in Chiroli beat of the range.A tiger moving through the area attacked and killed him on the spot. Foresters rushed to the spot upon getting information, but a large crowd of villagers had gathered by the time. Forest officials pacified them and removed the body.in predator attacks this year. Of them,, two by leopards and one by elephant.