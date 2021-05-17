© Jim Crow



Aqueducts are very impressive examples of the art of construction in the Roman Empire. Even today, they still provide us with new insights into aesthetic, practical, and technical aspects of construction and use. Scientists at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) investigated the longest aqueduct of the time, the 426-kilometer-long Aqueduct of Valens supplying Constantinople, and revealed new insights into how this structure was maintained back in time. It appears that the channels had been cleaned of carbonate deposits just a few decades before the site was abandoned.The Roman Empire was ahead of its time in many ways, with a strong commitment to build infrastructure for its citizens which we still find fascinating today. This includes architecturally inspiring temples, theaters, and amphitheaters, but also a dense road network and impressive harbors and mines. "However,," said Dr. Gül Sürmelihindi from the Geoarchaeology group at Mainz University. Aqueducts were not a Roman invention, but in Roman hands these long-distance aqueducts developed further and extensively diffused throughout one of the largest empires in history."These aqueducts are mostly known for their impressive bridges, such as the Pont du Gard in southern France, which areBut they are most impressive because of," said JGU Professor Cees Passchier.The study undertaken by Dr. Gül Sürmelihindi and her research team focuses on the most spectacular late-Roman aqueduct, the water supply lines of Constantinople, now Istanbul in present-day Turkey.In AD 324, the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great made Constantinople the new capital of the Roman Empire. Although the city lies at the geopolitically important crossroads of land routes and seaways, fresh water supply was a problem. A new aqueduct was therefore built, making it the longest of the ancient world. The aqueduct consisted ofSürmelihindi and her team studied carbonate deposits from this aqueduct, i.e., the limescale that formed in the running water, which can be used to obtain important information about water management and the palaeoenvironment at that time. The researchers found thatexplained Sürmelihindi. Carbonate deposits can block the entire water supply and have to be removed from time to time.Although the aqueduct is late Roman in origin, the carbonate found in the channel is from the Byzantine Middle Ages. This made the researchers think about possible cleaning and maintenance strategies - becauseUnfortunately for the research team, it is no longer possible to study the exact operation of the system. One of the most imposing bridges, that of Ballıgerme, was blown up with dynamite in 2020 by treasure hunters who erroneously believed they could find gold in the ruins.