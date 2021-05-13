Ice jams and snow melt caused the Amur River to rise in Khabarovsk, Russia, May 2021
© EMERCOM
Ice jams and snow melt caused the Amur River to rise in Khabarovsk, Russia, May 2021
Disaster authorities in Russia report that homes have been inundated and residents evacuated after flooding from the rising Amur river in Khabarovsk Krai in the Far East region.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) in Khabarovsk Krai reported on 10 May that levels of the Amur River in the Khabarovsk Territory were rising as a result of snow melt and ice jams.

On 10 May the Amur reached 6.3 metres at Takhta, Khabarovsk Krai, Russia. Danger levels are 5.5 metres.

As of 12 May, over 60 homes were flooded in Nikolayevsky District, prompting some evacuations. Areas of Ulchsky District were also flooded. As of 13 May, EMERCOM said teams have rescued or evacuated 116 people, including 32 children.