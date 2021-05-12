A 38-year-old daily-wage worker was killed after a neighbour's pet dog attacked him and bit his neck in Attur Layout, Yelahanka New Town, on Tuesday afternoon.Narasimha was from Raichur and lived with his wife in a makeshift shed on a construction site in Attur Layout. He was attacked by the neighbour's pit bull when he tried to stop the dog, which had come out of its parent's home and was running amok.Police have booked the pit bull's parent, identified as Christi, under IPC section 304A for causing death due to negligence. Christi is a student from Tamil Nadu who lives in a rented accommodation next to the construction site. The dog is currently with her. "Since she also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, we have summoned on Wednesday or Thursday," an investigating officer said.The incident occurred around 1pm when Narasimha was resting after lunch. As the government has allowed labourers living on construction sites to work during the lockdown, he and his wife Anita were working in the half-constructed residential building, police said."Christi lives alone on the second floor, while her house owner stays on the first floor. Christi and her friend had come down for some work and were standing near the gate when the pit bull suddenly came down and ran out of the gate.Christi and her friend tried to catch the dog, but in vain. By then, the dog clawed at Christi and she started screaming. Hearing the commotion, Narasimha, who was asleep, rushed out of his shed and tried to stop the dog.Narasimha fell unconscious and his wife Anita took him to Yelahanka government hospital in an auto. "Though Anita acted swiftly, he had lost a lot of blood. The dog bit his internal carotid artery, which supplies blood to the brain, and as a result, he breathed his last quickly," said a doctor from the Yelahanka hospital, adding: "The exact reason will be known after postmortem."