Worker dies after neighbour's pit bull bites his neck in Karnataka, India
Times of India
Wed, 12 May 2021 13:23 UTC
Narasimha was from Raichur and lived with his wife in a makeshift shed on a construction site in Attur Layout. He was attacked by the neighbour's pit bull when he tried to stop the dog, which had come out of its parent's home and was running amok.
Police have booked the pit bull's parent, identified as Christi, under IPC section 304A for causing death due to negligence. Christi is a student from Tamil Nadu who lives in a rented accommodation next to the construction site. The dog is currently with her. "Since she also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, we have summoned on Wednesday or Thursday," an investigating officer said.
The incident occurred around 1pm when Narasimha was resting after lunch. As the government has allowed labourers living on construction sites to work during the lockdown, he and his wife Anita were working in the half-constructed residential building, police said.
"Christi lives alone on the second floor, while her house owner stays on the first floor. Christi and her friend had come down for some work and were standing near the gate when the pit bull suddenly came down and ran out of the gate.
Christi and her friend tried to catch the dog, but in vain. By then, the dog clawed at Christi and she started screaming. Hearing the commotion, Narasimha, who was asleep, rushed out of his shed and tried to stop the dog. The pit bull jumped on him and bit his throat," police said.
Narasimha fell unconscious and his wife Anita took him to Yelahanka government hospital in an auto. "Though Anita acted swiftly, he had lost a lot of blood. The dog bit his internal carotid artery, which supplies blood to the brain, and as a result, he breathed his last quickly," said a doctor from the Yelahanka hospital, adding: "The exact reason will be known after postmortem."
"In personal characteristics, apparent values, and thoughts about the future of Germany and Europe, these ex-Nazi officers did not seem to me to be significantly different from my contemporaries in the US Army."
~ Munich station chief, prior to integrating Reinhard Gehlen's anti-Russian Nazi spy network into the CIA in 1949
