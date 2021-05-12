PIT BULL ATTACK
A Big Spring man died after being attacked by a dog on Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as John Henry, 46.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of East 13th Street at 6 a.m. for a disturbance.

When police arrived, they found a dog attacking a man, identified as Henry.


Two bystanders tried to pull the dog off of Henry, and the officers had to fire their weapons to scare the dog away.

Henry was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The dog involved in the attack has now been captured and is in quarantine at the Big Spring Animal Shelter.

Another man was bit by the dog during the attack and has since been released from the hospital.

Police say their investigation into the attack is ongoing at this time.