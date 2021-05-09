© Somali Red Crescent



The Somali Red Crescent Society (Somali RC), capital of Somalia.Somali Red Crescent Society Director of Organizational Development and Communication, Abdulkadir Afi, said via Social Media, "Sadly 9 children rushed to hospital following the collapse of a house in Mogadishu have succumbed to their injuries. Rescue efforts still ongoing and our Somali RC ambulances continue to attend to the wounded. Heavy rains have caused flash floods and structural damage in the area."Meanwhile hundreds of people have been displaced and crops destroyed after flooding from the a Shabelle river near Jowhar. According to reports, Jowhar is all but isolated after the Mogadishu-Jowhar was cut.Meanwhile the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warned that at least 150,000 people are at risk from imminent floods.