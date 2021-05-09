© Uganda Red Cross



Thousands of people have been affected by flooding in Eastern Region of UgandaFlooding struck in Butaleja District in Uganda's Eastern Region from around 06 May 2021. Two days of heavy rain caused the Manafwa and Nakwasi rivers to burst their banks.A local official said this is some of the worst flooding seen in the area. The official said areas of 7 sub-counties in the district have been flooded andMeanwhile Uganda Red Cross also reported heavy rain and strong wind in Moroto district, Northern Region of Uganda on 07 May causing severe damage to houses.