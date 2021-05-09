Floods in Butalejja, Uganda, May 2021.
© Uganda Red Cross
Floods in Butalejja, Uganda, May 2021.
Thousands of people have been affected by flooding in Eastern Region of Uganda after days of heavy rainfall caused rivers to overflow.

Flooding struck in Butaleja District in Uganda's Eastern Region from around 06 May 2021. Two days of heavy rain caused the Manafwa and Nakwasi rivers to burst their banks.

Homes were damaged, displacing or severely affecting thousands of residents. Crops have been destroyed and several roads blocked, disrupting transport and livelihoods. One person was missing, assumed dead.

A local official said this is some of the worst flooding seen in the area. The official said areas of 7 sub-counties in the district have been flooded and estimated as many as 15,000 families have been affected.

Meanwhile Uganda Red Cross also reported heavy rain and strong wind in Moroto district, Northern Region of Uganda on 07 May causing severe damage to houses.