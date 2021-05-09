© Emanuele Antonio Minerva/Italian Culture Ministry via AP



Italian archaeologists have uncovered the fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome, shedding new light on how the Italian peninsula was populated and under what environmental conditions.The Italian Culture Ministry announced the discovery Saturday, saying it confirmed that the Guattari Cave in San Felice Circeo was "one of the most significant places in the world for the history of Neanderthals."The fossilized bones, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.first noted by the anthropologist Alberto Carlo Blanc, who is credited with the 1939 Neanderthal skull discovery.Culture Minister Dario Franceschini called the finding "an extraordinary discovery that will be the talk of the world."Anthropologist Mauro Rubini said the large number of remains, "the first human society of which we can speak."Archaeologists said the cave had perfectly preserved the environment of 50,000 years ago. They noted that, among others — shed light on the flora and fauna of the area and its climactic history.